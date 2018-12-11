Mukwege's hometown celebrate Nobel Peace Prize

Jubilant dancing and cheers broke out inside a viewing hall in the town of Bukavu, home to doctor Denis Mukwege, who received his Nobel Peace Prize on Monday.

Hundreds gathered at the viewing hall to watch on a big screen the Congolese doctor receive the coveted prize at a ceremony in Oslo.

Residents from his hometown said his award was a source of pride for the central African nation.

“The prize that Denis Mukwege has just received is a prize he deserves. This prize is now a source of pride for Congo and Central Africa in general,” Bukavu resident, Jeanette Bisimwa said.

Mukwege was co-recipient of the 2018 prize for his work as a doctor helping victims of sexual violence in the eastern city of Bukavu. He has performed surgery on scores of women and campaigned to highlight their plight after they were raped by armed men.

He shared the prize with Nadia Murad, a Yazidi rights activist and survivor of sexual slavery perpetrated by Islamic State.