Interview: The rise of Congolese photographer Robert Nzaou

Photography is a form of expression that several people all around the world use to document different aspects of their lives. In Africa, a number of photographers have come up, who try to change the perception traditional media has had of the African continent.

One such photographer is Robert Nzaou-Kissolo, a self-taught photographer from the Republic of Congo.

He speaks to Africanews journalist Linnete Bahati.

Notable photographers who captured images from Africa were those from Europe and and the United States. But the trend has significantly changed over the years. Names like Kenya’s Osborne Macharia, Senegal’s Siaka Soppo Traoré, Cote d’Ivoire’s Joana Choumali, etc continue to dominate the world of photography in Africa and beyond.

The list continues to grow, as we have seen with Congo’s Robert Nzaou, to engage audiences in the visual representation of the African continent.