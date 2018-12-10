Togo: Calm returns to Lome [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
At least two people have been killed after clashes between the police and protesters in Togo over the weekend.
The opposition has accused the government of deploying security forces in a brutal crackdown after the government banned protests about upcoming elections scheduled for December 20. They oppose the polls, demanding a reform of the electoral commission and a two-term limit for presidents.
