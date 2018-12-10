Welcome to Africanews

Togo: Calm returns to Lome [The Morning Call]

At least two people have been killed after clashes between the police and protesters in Togo over the weekend.

The opposition has accused the government of deploying security forces in a brutal crackdown after the government banned protests about upcoming elections scheduled for December 20. They oppose the polls, demanding a reform of the electoral commission and a two-term limit for presidents.

