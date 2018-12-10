South Africa president bans annual salary increase for cabinet

South Africa
Members of cabinet in South Africa will not have annual salary increases according to a statement from the presidency.
A statement published over the weekend said President Cyril Ramaphosa had taken the decision in the light of economic hardships the country was facing.
“President Ramaphosa has determined that there will be no annual salary increase for the Deputy President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and the Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces,” the statement read.
The move is against a government commission’s recommendation that all public office bearers be given a 4% increase. In provincial executives, Premiers, Members of Executive Councils and Speakers will also not receive a salary increase.
“President Ramaphosa’s decision not to follow the Commission’s recommendations is informed by the imperative that the state be considerate, responsive and demonstrate restraint, especially during periods of economic hardship, when determining the level of salary increases for public representatives,” the statement added.
Other high ranking government officials who will have increases in their salaries are as follows:
- Salaries and allowances of Constitutional Court judges and judges of other courts will be increased by 2.5% with effect of 1 April 2018.
- With regard to Members of Parliament, a 2.5% increase will apply to categories ranging from House Chairperson, Chief Whip: Majority Party, Leader of the Opposition and Whips, to Members of the National Assembly and permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces.
- Members of provincial legislatures will, however, receive a 2.5% salary increase.
- Magistrates will benefit from a 4% salary adjustment, as will office bearers in of both national and provincial houses of traditional leaders.
- Kings and Queens will be eligible for a 2.5% increase.
- Senior traditional leaders and headmen and women will receive a 4% salary increase.
