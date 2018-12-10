"Djibril on a rainy day": literature and diversity [This is Culture]

Not necessarily according to Makamousso Traoré.

She is a young Malian woman who lives in France….. And she is a slasher as we say today. She wears several hats including that of a DJ, and most recently, that of a children’s book writer since she has just authored her first book: “Djibril, un jour de pluie”.

A project that Makamousso has been carrying out since the birth of her son five years ago. At the time she was looking for books in which she could find a little boy like him, with whom he could identify. In the absence of any, Makamousso decided to write one herself!

“I really wanted a book that looked like him. Because we have many books with little girls, books that talk about Africa with heroes, little black boys but in general, they are little black boys who live in the middle of the forest with animals etc. So I didn’t want a book with this stereotype which is very common. I really wanted a book with a little boy who lives in a big city, such as Paris, a big African capital, the United States, anywhere but, in a big city with his family and among his own”, she explains.

Djibril is a 4 year old boy who discovers life with his friends and family. Stuck at home one day it rains and he can’t go out…Djibril will live many adventures…

“Djibril on a Rainy Day” is just the first book in a series that will follow our young protagonist through many adventures. The second volume is already in the making.

You can also follow Djibril on the website www.lesaventuresdedjibril.com. The site is under construction.

These stories will be translated into English with the aim of being distributed worldwide.

To finance her project, Makamousso has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Ulule platform.

If you want to contribute, you have until December 20th to do so!