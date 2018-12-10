Welcome to Africanews

Awa Meite sheds new light on migrant crisis [Inspire Africa]

Over a year ago, Awa Meite Van tuyl directed a documentary on Subsaharan migrants.

But the Malian director chose to paint a different picture than the one so commonly showed in the media.

In a 12 episode series, she gave the floor to the migrants themselves, hence granting them the opportunity to recount their own ordeal.

