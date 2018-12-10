Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Africa leaders converge in Sharm El-Sheikh [The Morning Call]

Africa leaders converge in Sharm El-Sheikh [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The Business of Africa Forum 2018 kicked off on Saturday in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh with the participation of a number of African leaders.

The forum, now in its third year provides is a great platform for business owners to nurture new partnerships and meet investors.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..