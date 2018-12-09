Kabila to remain in politics after December polls

The president of Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila,on Sunday said he plans to stay in politics when he steps down after elections on December 23.

Kabila in an interview with Reuters also said he does not rule out running again for president in 2023.

Speaking on his role after the upcoming election, he said he will help to ensure a stable nation.

My role will be to make sure that we don't go back to square one. Square one meaning where we found the Congo 20, 22 years ago.

“My role will be to make sure that we don’t go back to square one. Square one meaning where we found the Congo 20, 22 years ago. My role will be to do that by advising, by giving all the necessary information, advice to be taken or not taken so that we don’t go back to the years that should be history in this country,” he said.

The long-delayed elections will mark Congo’s first democratic transfer of power and an end to Kabila’s rule that began in 2001 after the assassination of his father.

He also stated that they took time to organise the coming elections because they want the elections to be perfect. He added that their intent is on making it certain that the elections are as close to perfection as they can possibly be.

“Why don’t we wait for 2023? In order for us to envision anything No, ruling out in politics, in life in fact, you shouldn’t rule out anything because anything and everything is possible. But the question is what’s the bigger picture? Its not just a matter of running in 2023 or 2024 or whatever,” Kabika said.

Kabila, 47, was due to step down in 2016 at the end of his constitutional mandate. But the election to replace him was repeatedly delayed, igniting protests in which dozens were killed.

“Regrets I always never want to talk about regrets . I never want to talk about regrets because I believe that each and everything happens for a reason. We’ve managed to give the best that we could for our country. That was in itself a task and a mission. Secondly do we have any regrets no, not at all. But our achievements,” he added.

The delay in elections has coincided with a breakdown in security across much of the mineral-rich country. Militants fight over land and resources in the east near the border with Uganda and Rwanda. The violence has allowed an Ebola outbreak to spread to become the second largest ever recorded.

International observers say insecurity will make holding elections difficult in the vast equatorial country and create the opportunity for Kabila’s coalition to cheat, especially with the use of new voting machines. Kabila said Congo is ready and that the polls will be fair.