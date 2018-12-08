USA: Disgusting Food Museum opens in LA

A total of 80 culinary specials from all over the world are on display at the Disgusting Food Museum which opened in Los Angeles. Delectable treats like mouse wine, raw steak and others were on display to explore the concept of disgust via the world’s grossest foods..

Disgusting Food Museum Curator Samuel West, said “vomit bags” are given to visitors at the entrance.

“Every day, we have specialties. 8 to 10 different dishes depending on our reserves. And you can taste them! And that’s when we suggest you use your entrance ticket. It’s a vomit bag.”

Besides its aim to entertain, the museum is also expected to question the idea of what is good or disgusting.

He added that, “I hope they will see this exhibition as more than a food fair and that they will understand that the purpose is to discuss their own notion of disgust. And I hope, I really hope, that people will understand that insects are not so disgusting and are an exciting alternative for more durable proteins.”

From December 9 to February 17, 2019, world most provocative foods will be featured in the museum to celebrate and examine how different cultures approach foods considered disgusting elsewhere.

By 2050 there will be 9 billion people on earth, and insect consumption could be a solution to hunger.