Ugandan crowned 2018 Miss World Africa

Miss Uganda, Quiin Abenakyo was crowned Miss World Africa at the Miss World 2018 finals in Sanya city, China.
The world’s oldest running international beauty pageant, Miss World brings together beauty queens from all over the world.
Miss World | 2018— Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 8, 2018
2018 Miss World Continental | WINNERS
Belarus | Europe
Mexico | Americas
Uganda | Africa
Jamaica | Caribbean
Thailand | Asia and Oceania
CONGRATULATIONS… https://t.co/ZH4QbONpkN
By Saturday morning, Abenakyo had made the top 12 finalists in the competition. The other competitors were from Belarus, France, Scotland, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Mauritius, Nepal, New Zealand and Thailand.
Born in eastern Uganda, the 22 year old is a graduate of business computing. She is the first Ugandan to win the Miss World Africa crown.
Breaking News: Miss Uganda has been crowned Miss Africa in the— Capital FM Uganda (CapitalFMUganda) December 8, 2018
MissWorldLtdpageantry.#CapitalNewsDesk
2018 Miss World Continental
• Miss Belarus takes Europe
• Miss Mexico Crowned Americas
• Miss Jamaica Crowned Caribbean
• Miss Thailand Crowned Asia & Oceania pic.twitter.com/DLuIaO0NCk
BREAKING NEWS: Miss Uganda,— New Vision UGANDA (newvisionwire) December 8, 2018
QuiinAbenakyois #MissWorld2018 Africa!
The only African making it among the top 5 finalists. pic.twitter.com/QuC9ZvNaNH
She beat her Argentinian challenger Victoria Soto in the head to head category before cruising in the Top 30 portion of the contest.
Congratulations — Norbert Mao (norbertmao) December 8, 2018
AbenakyoQuiin. Faith can move mountains! Your star will shine even more and dazzle the world. pic.twitter.com/enXGVTO3k6
During the 2018 Miss Uganda competition, Abenakyo beat 21 other contestants to win the crown.
In the days leading to the final vote, Ugandans had been mobilising over social media to build support for Abenakyo.
Miss World starts at EAT 2pm. live on https://t.co/KLOeQxjwjG will the event be streaming for $1 pay per view. You can vote for me during the live broadcast. I need your support.— MISS UGANDA 2018 (@AbenakyoQuiin) December 8, 2018
?? ? pic.twitter.com/2DVPP0GM2o
Mexican model Vanessa Ponce de Leon was crowned Miss World 2018. 118 contestants from around the world participated in the pageant.
Miss World | 2018.— Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 8, 2018
.
EXCLUSIVE FIRST INTERVIEW !!
.
WE HAVE A NEW MISS WORLD !!
.
THE 68TH MISS WORLD TITLE GOES TO:
.
Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico
CONGRATULATIONS !!#missworld… https://t.co/dhgwOHY1A7
