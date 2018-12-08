Welcome to Africanews

Ugandan crowned 2018 Miss World Africa

Uganda

Miss Uganda, Quiin Abenakyo was crowned Miss World Africa at the Miss World 2018 finals in Sanya city, China.

The world’s oldest running international beauty pageant, Miss World brings together beauty queens from all over the world.

By Saturday morning, Abenakyo had made the top 12 finalists in the competition. The other competitors were from Belarus, France, Scotland, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Mauritius, Nepal, New Zealand and Thailand.
Born in eastern Uganda, the 22 year old is a graduate of business computing. She is the first Ugandan to win the Miss World Africa crown.

She beat her Argentinian challenger Victoria Soto in the head to head category before cruising in the Top 30 portion of the contest.

During the 2018 Miss Uganda competition, Abenakyo beat 21 other contestants to win the crown.
In the days leading to the final vote, Ugandans had been mobilising over social media to build support for Abenakyo.

Mexican model Vanessa Ponce de Leon was crowned Miss World 2018. 118 contestants from around the world participated in the pageant.

