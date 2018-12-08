Ugandan crowned 2018 Miss World Africa

Miss Uganda, Quiin Abenakyo was crowned Miss World Africa at the Miss World 2018 finals in Sanya city, China.

The world’s oldest running international beauty pageant, Miss World brings together beauty queens from all over the world.

Miss World | 2018



2018 Miss World Continental | WINNERS



Belarus | Europe

Mexico | Americas

Uganda | Africa

Jamaica | Caribbean

Thailand | Asia and Oceania



CONGRATULATIONS… https://t.co/ZH4QbONpkN — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 8, 2018

By Saturday morning, Abenakyo had made the top 12 finalists in the competition. The other competitors were from Belarus, France, Scotland, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Mauritius, Nepal, New Zealand and Thailand.

Born in eastern Uganda, the 22 year old is a graduate of business computing. She is the first Ugandan to win the Miss World Africa crown.

Breaking News: Miss Uganda has been crowned Miss Africa in the MissWorldLtd pageantry.#CapitalNewsDesk



2018 Miss World Continental



• Miss Belarus takes Europe

• Miss Mexico Crowned Americas

• Miss Jamaica Crowned Caribbean

• Miss Thailand Crowned Asia & Oceania pic.twitter.com/DLuIaO0NCk — Capital FM Uganda (CapitalFMUganda) December 8, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Miss Uganda, QuiinAbenakyo is #MissWorld2018 Africa!



The only African making it among the top 5 finalists. pic.twitter.com/QuC9ZvNaNH — New Vision UGANDA (newvisionwire) December 8, 2018

She beat her Argentinian challenger Victoria Soto in the head to head category before cruising in the Top 30 portion of the contest.

Congratulations ⁦ AbenakyoQuiin ⁩. Faith can move mountains! Your star will shine even more and dazzle the world. pic.twitter.com/enXGVTO3k6 — Norbert Mao (norbertmao) December 8, 2018

During the 2018 Miss Uganda competition, Abenakyo beat 21 other contestants to win the crown.

In the days leading to the final vote, Ugandans had been mobilising over social media to build support for Abenakyo.

Miss World starts at EAT 2pm. live on https://t.co/KLOeQxjwjG will the event be streaming for $1 pay per view. You can vote for me during the live broadcast. I need your support.

?? ? pic.twitter.com/2DVPP0GM2o — MISS UGANDA 2018 (@AbenakyoQuiin) December 8, 2018

Mexican model Vanessa Ponce de Leon was crowned Miss World 2018. 118 contestants from around the world participated in the pageant.