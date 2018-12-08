Welcome to Africanews

Tunisia: teachers protest low wages

Tunisia: teachers protest low wages
Tunisia

Thousands of teachers in Tunisia took to the streets on Friday in the fifth day of protests demanding an increase in salaries.

Teachers in Tunisia’s second largest city, Sfax, like in other parts of the country have since Monday boycotted the first trimester exams amid rising tensions with government over wages.

Disagreements over salary increase, professional promotions, special grants among others, have fuelled tensions between the government and the teachers union.

Parents have taken to the social media to have criticize the boycott, which they believe affects academic performance of the students.

Since the 2011 revolution, the education sector has been disrupted several times due to teacher protests, including the suspension of classes.

