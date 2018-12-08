Low, middle-income countries record worst road traffic deaths in 2018 - WHO

Low and middle income countries have the worst rates of road traffic deaths , the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

The global health body said this is inspite of these countries having roughly 60 percent of the world’s vehicles.

According to the report, African and South American countries still lack sufficient speed limits.

It said road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged between 5 and 29 years.

The organization also cited drunk and distractive-driving, non-use of motorcycle helmets and seat-belts as contributory factors.

Others factor mentioned in the report include unsafe vehicles, unsafe road infrastructure, inadequate law enforcement on traffic laws and inadequate post-crash care.

Globally, the WHO said 1.35 million people are lost each year to road traffic accidents.

The WHO is therefore calling on governments to take action in addressing road safety holistically.