Algeria: prayer vigil ahead of beatification

Catholic faithful in Algeria observed a prayer vigil ahead of the beatification of 19 martyrs killed during the Algerian civil war.

Saturday’s beautifying event in Oran, 400 kilometres west of the capital Algiers marks the first in a Muslim country.

According to Sister Benedicte of Our Lady of the Holy Cross monastery, “It’s a bit like the visible part of an iceberg and through them we think of all those who gave their lives, the imams, the mothers, the fathers… all these people, and I think it’s paying tribute to them and thinking that today, brotherhood is still possible, and I think in the world where we are so important.”

About 1,200 people, including several hundred from abroad – families, friends, pilgrims – turned out for the celebration at the esplanade of the Chapel of Our Lady of the Holy Cross in Oran.

“Life is stronger than death, what we want is for future generations to build the future, with each other and not against each other. How can we educate our children to debate and not to fight?” questioned Sufi Tariqa Alawiya representative, Sheikh Bentounes.

The seven Trappist monks of Tiberin, kidnapped from their Trappist priory in March 1996 and martyred, will also be beatified. The 19 martyrs were killed between 1994 and 1996.