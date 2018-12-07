Possible solution in the horizon for Sahara region

A “peaceful solution” is “possible” for the Sahara, a territory disputed by Morocco and the Polisario Front. That was the outcome of crisis meeting in Geneva in Switzerland.

Former German President Horst Kohler also announced that he intends to hold a new meeting on the same format in the first quarter of 2019.

“I am therefore very pleased to announce that delegations have decided to engage further. My hope is that this process will first and foremost benefit the men and women, children and youth of the people of Western Sahara”.

Six years after the failure of direct negotiations, Morocco and the Polisario Front, which fought each other until the 1991 ceasefire, participated for two days in Geneva in a “round table” on the future of this disputed territory.

The last territory on the African continent awaiting post-colonial status, Western Sahara is the subject of quarrels between the Polisario, which is campaigning for a referendum on self-determination, and Morocco, which currently – controls 80% of this desert territory of 266,000 km2.

“With regard to the Sahara, the official solution we are seeking is a solution that will enable the people of the Sahara to exercise their right to self-determination.” the Head of the Polisario Front Delegation said.

Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs is optimistic

“Today’s meeting was a good progress, not a breakthrough but a good progress.”

Rabat, whose delegation in Geneva was led by Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, rejects any solution other than autonomy under his sovereignty, invoking the need to preserve regional stability.