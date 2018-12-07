Mali opposition vows to go forward with banned protest [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mali’s opposition intends to hold a massive protest on Saturday to denounce the situation in the country that stems from insecurity to social related issues.
The opposition still fails to recognize the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita who was re-elected in August.
In the aftermath of the presidential election, President Keita reached out to the opposition.
