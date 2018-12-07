G5 Sahel countries get over 2 billion euro aid

The G5 Sahel countries finally exceeded their €1.9 billion target in a bid to finance their Priority Investment Programme for 2019-2021.

Meeting on Thursday in Nouakchott, Mauritania with various international partners, aid worth €2.4 billion was raised for the implementation of some 40 development projects aimed at curbing jihadist violence in this region south of the Sahara.

With its €800 million pledge, the European Union is followed by France, which will invest €500 million. Saudi Arabia, has also announced €100 million in assistance for the Priority Investment Programme in addition to €50 million for the G5 Sahel anti-Jihadist joint force.

These amounts will be in addition to the 13% provided by the five member countries of this organization.