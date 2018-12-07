Welcome to Africanews

Burundi to shut UN rights office [The Morning Call]

In a bold move, Burundi has asked the UN Human rights office to leave the country.

The government has long been angered by UN reports describing alleged abuses amid the political turmoil since President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to run for another term barely three years ago defying the country’s constitution of a two term limit.

We speak to Florent Geel, the Africa Desk Director of the International Federation for Human Rights on this

