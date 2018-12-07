3rd anti-corruption congress opens in Tunisia

The 3rd National Anti-Corruption Congress opened in Tunisia on Friday to among other review the national anti-corruption strategy.

The two-day congress will afford participants including authorities and partners the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to restore the foundations of good governance.

President of the national anti-corruption body, Chawki Tabib, called on the state to invest more in the fight against corruption.

‘‘Like any assessment, it is mixed.There are, of course, the positive aspects. These gains, which must be recognized, are quite numerous, particularly at the institutional and legislative levels, and there has been a considerable increase in the resources of the National Anti-Corruption Agency, and the judiciary. I ask the Tunisian State to invest because we are seeing that some of our foreign partners are doing much more than the Tunisian State in this area and this to me is somewhat scandalous’‘, Tabib said.

Participants are expected to make recommendations to deepen the fight against corruption.