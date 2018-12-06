Senegal loses one of the country's pioneers of the private press [Morning Call]

Regarded widely as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, Senegal enjoys a diverse media landscape. The country’s 2001 constitution guarantees freedom of information and abuses against journalists have been rare in recent years.

With this in mind we highlight one of the country’s pioneers of the private press. Sidy Lamine Niasse, the head of the Senegalese press group Walfadjiri, passed away on Tuesday morning in Dakar