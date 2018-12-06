Welcome to Africanews

Top govt officials visit 'recovering' Gabon president in Morocco

Content provided by AFP

Gabon

Gabonese Prime Minister has said President Ali Bongo Ondimba is doing well. Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet said on Tuesday that Bongo’s rehabilitation is progressing.

He met with the Head of State in a hospital in Moroccan Capital, Rabat, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ngondet was accompanied by the Vice-President, Pierre-Claver Maganga Moussavou, and the President of the Constitutional Court, Marie-Madeleine Mborantsuo.

The opposition Coalition for the New Republic has demanded more information and transparency on the state of the President.

The 59-year-old Gabonese president was admitted to a hospital in Riyadh on 24 October, following an undisclosed illness.

He was transferred to a military hospital in Rabat on 29 November to continue recovery.

