Gabon: Civil society cast doubt on Bongo video [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
After weeks of speculation about his health, Gabonese president Ali Bongo is said to be alert and his rehabilitation is going well. A few days ago, Bongo resurfaced on video with the King of Morocco.
The move came after persistent rumours over the health of the Gabonese president for more than a month.
Nevertheless, Gabon’s civil society cast doubt on Bongo’s health.
We speak to Marc Ona Esangui a civil society activist based in Libreville, Gabon.
