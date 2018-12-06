G5 sahel meeting on security and development

The G5 Sahel organization consisting of Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad hope to raise 1.9 billion euros. In Nouakchott on Thursday, its leaders identified key development projects, especially in border regions where jihadists activities have been very costly.

The presidents of these countries presented 40 projects covering the period 2019-2021 to donors and international partners, and have already secured about 13% of the fundraising goal.

The construction of schools, health centers and providing access to water are top priorities along side fighting insecurity in the region.

Poverty and climate change that reduce access to natural resources and also fuel inter-community tensions has to be curbed.

In this context, The G5 Sahel has mapped an “emergency development program” focusing on three main areas – hydraulics, internal security and inter-community conflict management.

The focus is on northern Burkina Faso, the Hodh region in Mauritania, central Mali, Tillaberi in Niger and Kanem in Chad.