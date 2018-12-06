Francois Compaore to be extradited to Burkina Faso [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A French court has approved the extradition of the brother of former Burkinabe president Blaise Compaore as requested by the West African country’s government.
Police detained Francois Compaore at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris in October last year on an international arrest warrant related to the murder of an investigative journalist in 1998.
