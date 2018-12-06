Welcome to Africanews

Strengthening the African media market [Morning Call]

Africa is experiencing a new era in media. Digital media has impacted the landscape.

This has mainly been attributed to fibre optics that have changed the telecommunications sector.

We head to London, UK to speak to the newly appointed CEO of APO Group, the media relations consultancy and press release distribution service, Lionel Reina on this as well as APOs strategies.

