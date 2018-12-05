Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

who owns cobalt in DRC?

who owns cobalt in DRC?
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

The Morning Call

How far will the tussle between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the multinationals that exploit the rich mineral deposits go?

Cobalt, germanium and colombo-tantalite are now classified as strategic minerals in the DRC. According to a decree signed by Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala and Minister of Mines Martin Kabwelulu on 24 November and made public on Monday.

This action is in line with the new mining code adopted at the beginning of the year and already in force. It plans to surcharge strategic ores, thus the royalty rate for cobalt and coltan is expected to increase from 3.5% to 10%.

Like Areva, which mines uranium in Niger, the multinationals that manage minerals in the DRC are raising concerns.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..