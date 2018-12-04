Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria faces new onslaught from Boko Haram [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Recent attacks from Boko Haram on military posts and civilians in Nigeria’s northeast, resulting in heavy casualties has created panic and fear about the rise of what was once thought to be a defeated islamist terror group Boko Haram.

How are Nigerian security forces responding?

