Ghana's skeleton athlete, Akwasi Frimpong, launches clothing line

Akwasi Frimpong, the skeleton athlete who represented Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang is on the move.

Not so much about his move on the snow tracks as he has since early this year set out to achieve qualification to the 2022 Beijing Games. The latest move is into the clothes stores.

“Not everyone is a world-class athlete, but now everyone can dress like one,” the athlete said.

Everyone who buys the clothing will be helping Akwasi achieve his goal of stepping onto the medal podium and being the Hope of a Billion underdogs who were told they could not achieve their dreams.

Frimpong Sportswear is the name of a men and women’s clothing range that Akwasi is seeking to use to achieve two main ends. One, project his traditional Ghanaian roots and upbringing and two, raise funds towards his 2022 journey.

The clothing line, at the moment only accessible online uses traditional Ghanaian patterns that represent the roots and upbringing of Akwasi Frimpong. It allows fans to enjoy comfortable and high-quality clothing that uses the latest sporting technology.

Those who purchase from the line also get to show their support for Akwasi as he prepares for the Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022 where he will carry the hopes and aspirations of the entire continent of Africa in what his team has termed online as #HopeOfABillion.

His team disclosed that the idea for the clothing line came from a lack of clothing sponsorships and the need to pay for training and competition costs.

“Everyone who buys the clothing will be helping Akwasi achieve his goal of stepping onto the medal podium and being the Hope of a Billion underdogs who were told they could not achieve their dreams,” said team Akwasi Frimpong.