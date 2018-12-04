Cameroon's govt sets up DDR for ex-militants [The Morning Call]

Cameroon’s government has set up a National Committee for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR). A statement from the Cameroonian presidency said the structure aims to provide “a framework for the reception and social reintegration of ex- Boko Haram militants and members of armed groups operating in the North West and South West regions of the country.

Unrest in the northwest and southwest regions began in 2016, when teachers and lawyers staged protests against what they said was a marginalization of English speakers in the mostly French-speaking nation. Since then violence has increased in the country’s English-speaking North West and South West regions, where the armed separatists are fighting for an independent English-speaking state.