Algerian president fails to show up in Saudi crown's visit [The Morning Call]

Saudi crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stopped over in Algeria for a visit on his return from Argentina where he participated in the G20 summit. For the Algerian government, the purpose of this visit was essentially economic.
But the Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was unable to receive the Saudi crown prince. According to the presidency, Bouteflika had suffered acute flu necessitating the cancellation of the meeting.
