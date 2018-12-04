AFDB, partners move to tackle data management systems in Africa

The African Development Bank (AFDB) in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will undertake a training program focused on data management and dissemination in Africa in Rabat, the Moroccan capital this month.

This event which will take place from December 3-7, will assemble about 70 experts from African statistical institutes, ministries of finance and central banks, as well as representatives of sub-regional organizations.

‘‘The platform presents a unique opportunity for African countries to take the lead in the implementation and promotion of international statistical standards across all countries in the region. And in enhancing the quality of data disseminated by African countries. Hence, this strategic seminar in Rabat is an opportunity to discuss the implementation of the information highway in Africa and the use of data portals and open data’‘, said AFDB Country Manager for Morocco, Leila Farah Mokaddem.

The training workshop is being supported by the International Monetary Fund, the Office of the High Commissioner for Planning of the Kingdom of Morocco and the African Development Bank Group.

The African Information Highway initiative deploys an open data platform in 54 African countries, 16 regional and sub-regional organizations to facilitate data collection, management and dissemination.

In 2012, the African Union Summit of African Leaders adopted a resolution calling on the African Development Bank and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa to support the African Union Commission in data management.