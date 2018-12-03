Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman arrives in Algeria

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman arrives in Algeria

Algeria

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Algeria on Sunday. Bin Salman returned from Mauritania, resuming a tour of Arab countries after attending the G20 summit in Argentina.

Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia received the prince in Algiers.

Before the summit, the heir to the throne of the world’s top oil exporter had visited the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Tunisia.

On his way to Algeria he had stopped over in Mauritania, where Saudi Arabia pledged to build a large hospital in the capital Nouakchott, according to state media.

The crown prince is on his first tour abroad since the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

This has strained Saudi Arabia’s ties with the West and affected the prince’s image abroad.

Reuters

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..