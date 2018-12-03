Raja Casablanca wins 2018 CAF Confed. cup [Football Planet]

1- Raja Casablanca wins the 2018 CAF Confederations cup as they beat AS Vita Club 4-3 on aggregate..

2- CAF withdraws hosting rights of the 2019 AFCON from Cameroon, six months to the competition we shall be speaking to some Cameroonian Journalists to get the popular opinion on the ground.

3- No one to stop the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they got their 11th crown as Champions of the AWCON with a sweet revenge on South Africa.

4- Gabon’s Pierre Aubameyang tops the goal scoring chart in English top tier as we take a tour of African performances over the weekend in Europe’s top 5 leagues.