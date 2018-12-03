Welcome to Africanews

Pope Francis lit candle for Syrian children 'tormented by war'

Syria

Pope Francis on Sunday lit a candle for the children of Syria, adhering to the initiative of “Aid to the Church in Need”.

The pope also offered prayers for the Syrian children who he said are ‘‘tormented by war’‘.

“In this moment, my own hope of peace is for the children of the beloved Syria, tormented by a war that has lasted for eight years. For this reason, adhering to the initiative of ‘Aid to the Church in Need’, I will now light a candle, along with many Syrian children and many faithful in the world who today light their candles”, he said.

Thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Sqaure for his weekly blessing.

The candle lit by the Pope was decorated with the photos of Syrian children.

The Syrian war enters its 8th year this year.

Reuters

