Egypt: Mubarak's hearing trial postponed

A Cairo court has postponed the hearing of former Egypt President Hosni Mubarak, which was eagerly awaited.

Absent on Saturday from the hearing; the former head of state was expected to take a stand in the trial of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi and other members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The latter are accused of escaping from prison in 2011 during the uprising that brought about the fall of Mubarak after 29 years in power.

The court has decided to postpone the hearing to December 26, 2018.

“The court has decided to postpone the hearing to December 26, 2018. The witness Mohamed Hosni El Sayyed Mubarak, former Egyptian President, will have to be recalled (to testify) in accordance with the Code of Civil Procedure,” said Shirine Fahmy, Judge.

Mubarak was expected to serve as witness in a case against his successor Mohammed Morsi in court, the first time two Presidents will appear in court in Egypt.

Mohammed Morsi, the first democratically elected president in Egypt after the Arab spring, was sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison in two cases: incitement to violence against demonstrators in late 2012 and spying for Qatar.

He is also tried in two other cases after the annulment of two verdicts against him: a death sentence and a life sentence.