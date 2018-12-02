Video: World's best musicians perform at Mandela festival in S. Africa

Several leading artists from the African continent and across the world are trending on South African social media, as fans follow livestreams of the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival.

The concert, which is part of a campaign on the Global Goals to end extreme poverty, features global music icons like Beyonce, JAY-Z, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Chris Martin.

Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj and Femi Kuti are also lined up to perform.

Global Citizen’s campaign aims to rally $1 billion in new commitments, with $500 million of that set to impact the lives of 20 million women and girls worldwide.

Social media reactions

Hey Trevornoah - thanks for everything you’re doing to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy at the GlblCtzn festival. Sorry I can’t be with you – but how about Canada pledges $50M to EduCannotWait to support education for women & girls around the world? Work for you? Let’s do it. — Justin Trudeau (JustinTrudeau) 2 décembre 2018