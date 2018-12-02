Video: World's best musicians perform at Mandela festival in S. Africa

South Africa
Several leading artists from the African continent and across the world are trending on South African social media, as fans follow livestreams of the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival.
The concert, which is part of a campaign on the Global Goals to end extreme poverty, features global music icons like Beyonce, JAY-Z, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Chris Martin.
Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj and Femi Kuti are also lined up to perform.
Global Citizen’s campaign aims to rally $1 billion in new commitments, with $500 million of that set to impact the lives of 20 million women and girls worldwide.READ MORE: Oprah, Beyonce in South Africa for Mandela 100 concert
Social media reactions
Hey— Justin Trudeau (JustinTrudeau) 2 décembre 2018
Trevornoah- thanks for everything you’re doing to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy at the GlblCtzn festival. Sorry I can’t be with you – but how about Canada pledges $50M to
EduCannotWaitto support education for women & girls around the world? Work for you? Let’s do it.
.— The Ugandan Tourist (AhaJonathan) 2 décembre 2018
TiwaSavagefire ??? #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen #TiwaSavageVibe pic.twitter.com/ZIj3YwXPfC
Im enjoying— Nubian Queen ??? (LessyJantjie) 2 décembre 2018
TiwaSavage's performance.. ❤️❤️????#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/ZdzaUwK6UR
So— Ab Mbappé? (Blaq_chic) 2 décembre 2018
CassperNyovestis there by the Top 5 to perfom later nyana le bo Beyonce,Jayz, Ed Sheraan&Pharrell williams.any ways they say save best for last ???nizo Painelwa#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA
