Video: World's best musicians perform at Mandela festival in S. Africa

South Africa

Several leading artists from the African continent and across the world are trending on South African social media, as fans follow livestreams of the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival.

The concert, which is part of a campaign on the Global Goals to end extreme poverty, features global music icons like Beyonce, JAY-Z, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Chris Martin.

Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj and Femi Kuti are also lined up to perform.

Global Citizen’s campaign aims to rally $1 billion in new commitments, with $500 million of that set to impact the lives of 20 million women and girls worldwide.

READ MORE: Oprah, Beyonce in South Africa for Mandela 100 concert

Social media reactions

