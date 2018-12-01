DRC opposition leader promises $126 bn, 20 million jobs over five years

The Democratic Republic of the Congo Opposition candidate Martin Fayulu on Friday presented his programme for the presidential election in the DRC, promising $126 billion and 20 million jobs over five years.

He believes his country must stop being “the laughing stock of the world”

Martin Fayulu, opposition candidate

“We want to invest in education, research and innovation. We want to pay for jobs, we said in the period, in the period we must create at least 20 million jobs.

We want to invest in education, research and innovation. We want to pay for jobs.

Fayulu a former subsidiary of a multinational oil company, is committed to increasing the country’s annual budget from the current five billion dollars to 16 by 2023.

Supported by businessmen Moïse Katumbi and Jean-Pierre Bemba, they also presented judicial and security measures to address corruption and armed groups in the East.

In the event of an election on December 23, he announced the relocation of a military camp in the centre of Kinshasa to Beni (east), where hundreds of civilians have been killed by militiamen since 2014.

Fayulu also wants a “special criminal court” (SPC) for the DRC, with foreign and Congolese judges, based on the Central African model.

As the world’s largest exporter of cobalt, the DRC is one of the poorest countries in the world, with an average per capita income of less than two dollars a day.