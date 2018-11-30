Ukraine-Russia sea clash [International Edition]

Ukraine and Russia’s relations are hanging by a thin thread. The Ukrainian president has urged NATO to deploy naval ships to the Sea of Azov, a proposal that has been sharply criticized by Russia as a provocation that could further inflame tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the yellow vest movement continues in France as the government holds firm on plans to increase a direct tax on diesel fuel in the coming year.

Also, will the UK will be poorer economically under any form of Brexit, compared with staying in the EU? The Bank of England warns the economy could shrink in the event of a disorderly no deal Brexit. These are some of the stories retracing the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.