Lyal protect: mobile app to fight child marriage in Chad [The Morning Call]

A mobile application project designed to fight child marriage and its challenges has been launched. Called the Lyal Protect, the application provides information on child protection, and provides even the possibility of reporting abuse without access to the Internet. It was developed by a young scholar from Mongo University in the center of the country.

