Ghana:Trade surplus more than doubles

Business Africa
The increase in oil exports is benefiting Ghana, which recorded a surplus of 1.7 billion dollars in the second quarter of this year.
Ghana was able to benefit from the increase in its oil exports in the second quarter of 2018, according to the Central Bank.
Good news for Accra, which has been able to count on the increasing price growth of its main raw materials.
12:20
CAF Confed cup finals 2018: Raja wins first leg
Go to video
Africa's female election chiefs: Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Ghana
00:55
Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana launch joint security operation
Go to video
Ghana robbers drill hole in supermarket wall, bolt with over $20,000
Go to video
Peacekeeping in Somalia earns Ghanaian policewoman top UN award
01:31
Nigeria's local tour operators promoting local sites