Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Business Africa

business-africa

Ghana:Trade surplus more than doubles

Ghana:Trade surplus more than doubles

Business Africa

The increase in oil exports is benefiting Ghana, which recorded a surplus of 1.7 billion dollars in the second quarter of this year.

Ghana was able to benefit from the increase in its oil exports in the second quarter of 2018, according to the Central Bank.

Good news for Accra, which has been able to count on the increasing price growth of its main raw materials.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..