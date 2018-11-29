Gabon's ailing leader Ali Bongo to continue treatment in Morocco [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Gabon’s president Ali Bongo is now believed to be in Morocco. According to a facebook post from his wife Sylvia, Bongo will continue treatment in Rabat to continue his recovery. The 59 year old leader was rushed to hospital in Riyadh on October 24 after falling ill at an economic forum.
The Gabonese presidency eventually admitted he was “seriously ill” and had undergone surgery but this was after an extended period of silence, one reminiscent of the secrecy that shrouded the ill health and eventual demise of former president Omar Bongo who was Ali’s father.
