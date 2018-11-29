Chad international meeting against Boko Haram

Members of the Lake Chad Basin Commission are strategizing on how to to curtail attacks of Islamist militant group, Boko Haram, which have intensified in the Lake Chad region.

Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno received Muhammadu Buhari, Mahamadou Issoufou and Philemon Yang who arrived in N’Djamena on Thursday.

The Presidents of Nigeria and Niger, as well as the Prime Minister of Cameroon, are participating in the meeting discussing ways to defeat Boko Haram.

In mid-November, jihadists claimed the deaths of 118 soldiers in a series of attacks in the region, and neighbouring countries are not spared.

In Cameroon, at least 29 people were injured on Wednesday in a suicide attack in Amchidé, in Cameroon’s Far North region, near the Nigerian border.

Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his resolve to combat Boko Haram when he visited troops in Borno State on Wednesday.

More than 27,000 people have lost their lives since the beginning of the jihadist insurgency in 2009.