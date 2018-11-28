The Morning Call New work lab co-working hub for start-ups in Morocco [The Morning Call] Jerry Bambi 23 hours ago The Morning Call We take you to Casablanca in Morocco to see how co-working spaces have become the hub of startups and freelancers. up next 05:44 Lyal protect: mobile app to fight child marriage in Chad [The Morning Call] 04:50 Gabon's ailing leader Ali Bongo to continue treatment in Morocco [The Morning Call] 05:08 Challenges of PPP in Africa Most read 00:52 Terrorism trial of Cameroon separatist leaders starts Dec. 6 01:24 Rail connecting Congo's Brazzaville - Pointe Noire resumes after 2 years Ethiopia: Oromo parties, ODP and ODF merge ahead of 2020 vote The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
