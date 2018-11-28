Morocco accepts Algerian proposal for Arab Maghreb summit [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, says his country has accepted the Algerian proposal to hold a session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Arab Maghreb Union. Rabat, however, has expressed doubts about the realization of tangible results in the conference.
It instead wants a bilateral dialogue session with Algiers.
