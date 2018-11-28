Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Morocco accepts Algerian proposal for Arab Maghreb summit [The Morning Call]

Morocco accepts Algerian proposal for Arab Maghreb summit [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, says his country has accepted the Algerian proposal to hold a session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Arab Maghreb Union. Rabat, however, has expressed doubts about the realization of tangible results in the conference.

It instead wants a bilateral dialogue session with Algiers.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..