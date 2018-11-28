Welcome to Africanews

DRC's opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi returns to Kinshasa [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Democratic Republic of Congo’s opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has returned to home. He arrived Kinshasa on Tuesday to kick off his campaign to replace president Joseph Kabila in December elections.

Thousands of supporters from his party, the main opposition Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) and his running mate Vital Kamerhe’s Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC) party, were on hand to greet them as they arrived.

Both Tshisekedi and Kamerhe had entered into a coalition deal last week breaking away from what was earlier a consensus pick of Martin Fayulu as the flag bearer for the opposition during the upcoming polls.

