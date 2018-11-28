Boxing risk exclusion from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Senior officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet in Tokyo on Friday to decide on the future of boxing during the Olympic games in 2020.

IOC President, Thomas Bach recently expressed worry over governance of the International Boxing Federation.

The threat to exclude boxing from the 2020 Olympic Games is of major concern to Cubans, many of whom believe that boxing is the sport “that brought the most Olympic medals to the country.

The International Boxing Federation had more than $39 million in debt. It was in total bankruptcy and this was resolved precisely by the management of Gafur.

“Boxing in Cuba was, victoriously and pleasantly, the one that contributed most to the Cuban Olympic medals”, said Olympic boxing champion, Julio Cesar la Cruz.

Alberto Puig, is the President of the Cuban Boxing Federation.

‘‘AIBA (the International Boxing Federation) had more than $39 million in debt. It was in total bankruptcy and this was resolved precisely by the management of Gafur and the rest of the team that worked on the Executive Committee”, Puig said.

Current President of the International Boxing Federation, Uzbek’s Gafur Rakhimov is being accused by the US Treasury of international crime organization. He denies the charges by the US Treasury.

