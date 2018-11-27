Uganda's first micro-pension service, e-wallet [Sci tech]

We head to Uganda to know more about the nation’s first micro-pension service and e-wallet platform.

The Mazima retirement plan is a digital service that allows people to save money towards their future with as little as they can contribute.

Founder of ‘‘Four One Financial Services’‘, Livingstone Mukasa tells Africanews that, so far 1,500 people have signed unto this digital service.

The micro-pension is a digital service that allows people to open and fund individual retirement accounts using their mobile phones or a mobile app. They can be able to save money into their account, monitor those accounts and also request withdrawals after a specified period of time.

Plus, scientists have voted to redefine the value of a kilogram. But will this affect the banana’s or fish you buy from your local grocery shop or market?

Ignatius Annor has the answer on this week’s edition of Sci tech.