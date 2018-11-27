Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

The chemist who might overcome malaria [Inspire Africa]

The chemist who might overcome malaria [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa

Malaria remains the deadliest disease on the continent, claiming the highest number of victims than any other every year.

Enter University of Cape Town Professor, Kelly Chibale. The Zambian chemist has discovered a new drug that can combat the disease at contact, thus killing it before it kills its victim.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..