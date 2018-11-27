Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in Tunis [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due in Tunis today as part of a regional support-building tour. Still in the middle of the storm created from the killing of Washington Post journalist and columnist Jamal Khashoggi, his planned visit has not gone down well with some Tunisians.
On Monday, dozens of Tunisians gathered on the capital’s main avenue to protest against his visit.
