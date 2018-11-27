Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman received by Egyptian President

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt, his first visit abroad since the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last month.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi greeted the heir to the throne of the world’s top oil exporter at the airport in Cairo.

Khashoggi’s murder six weeks ago has strained Saudi Arabia’s ties with the West.

Saudi Arabia has said the prince had no prior knowledge of the murder. Following several contradictory explanations, Riyadh said last month that Khashoggi was killed and his body dismembered when negotiations to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the killing was ordered by the highest level of Saudi leadership.

He put the spotlight instead on the 33-year-old crown prince.

Reuters