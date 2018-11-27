Protests greet Saudi Crown Prince Tunisia visit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Tunis on Tuesday night for a controversial visit, marked by protests against his role in the Yemeni war and repression in Saudi Arabia.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, received the Crown Prince upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Carthage on the eastern outskirts of the capital, Tunis.

Meantime, hundreds of Tunisians protested on Tuesday against Prince Mohammed’s visit, denouncing the kingdom’s de facto ruler as a murderer involved in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The visit is the Crown Prince’s first foreign tour since the widely condemned murder he is accused of sponsoring.

From Tunisia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Algeria and Mauritania before going to Argentina for the G20.